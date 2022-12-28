Valletta Football Club have announced that they have released striking duo Flavio Cheveresan and Oke Akpoveta.

Cheveresan and Akpoveta joined the Citizens at the start of the season but have struggled to find the net during the first part of the season.

Cheveresan, who was in his second stint in Maltese football after donning the colours of Floriana FC during season 2020-21, made ten appearances for Valletta FC but only managed to find the net once.

On the other hand, Akpoveta collected 12 appearances with the Premier League club, scoring four goals.

