Valletta FC are set to complete their second signing of the January transfer window after they agreed terms with Serbian winger Milan Jezdimirovic.

The 27-year-old forward is already in Malta to conclude negotiations with Valletta FC and start his new adventure in Maltese football.

Jezdimirovic is set to be Valletta’s second signing this month as on Monday they completed the acquisition of Italian goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone, who is set for his second spell at the club.

The Serbian forward spent the majority of his career in his homeland where he was on the books of Zlatibor and Slobodan Uzice among others.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

