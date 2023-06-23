Valletta FC have signed Argentine full back Federico Vega, the Premier League club announced.

The 30-year-old has agreed terms with the Premier League club and put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Vega is the natural successor of Enmy Pena Beltre who left the Citizens this summer and joined Birkirkara.

The defender came through the youth ranks of one of the biggest clubs in Argentina, River Plate before heading to Spain where he donned the colours of Alcocon Real Murcia and Lorca FC.

