Valletta FC have confirmed the signing of Bosnian forward Harris Dilaver.

The Times of Malta last month had reporte that the Citizens were in advanced talks to sign the 31-year-old striker who will now team up again with Croatian midfielder Ivan Curjuric with whom he played with at Zeljeznicar.

“Valletta Football Club is pleased to announce the official agreement with Bosnian Center-forward Haris Dilaver. The 31 year old forward from Zenica (SFR Yugoslavia) has joined the Citizens till the end of this season,” the club said in a statement.

“Haris started his career with his hometown club Celik Zenica playing for all club categories before joining Bosnian sides Vitez & Mladost. In 2016 he joined Platanis in Greece before returning to Bosnia with Celik Zenica & Mladost, he played the last couple of seasons in Uzbekistan with FC Nasaf & KF Vllaznia of Albania.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta