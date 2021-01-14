Valletta FC secure a lucrative signing when they reached an agreement to sign Brazilian winger Lucas Campos from Brazilian giants Botafogo.

Campos fell on the Valletta FC radar on request of new coach Jose Antonio Cardoso Mendes who asked the club to scout the player.

In a new applied strategy of the club, the scouting process was led by Valletta FC data analyst Ben Lanzon and committee member Edward Bartolo and it looks like it convinced the Citizens to close a deal for the player.

