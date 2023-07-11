Valletta FC have announced the signing of Brazilian wing back Victor Luiz.

The 25-year-old defender is a familiar face to Maltese football as in season 2021-22 he was on the books of Premier League side Santa Lucia.

In fact, he made 39 appearances with the Saints and left the club the following season when he agreed to Portuguese side Alverca.

Prior to his move to Maltese football, Luiz spent the majority of his career in Brazil where he was on the books of Cruzeiro and Londrina-PR.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

 

