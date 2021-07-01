Valletta FC have confirmed the signing of Brazilian winger Caio Prado.

As reported by the Times of Malta last week, the former Birkirkara winger has agreed terms with the Citizens and has put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

“Valletta Football Club is pleased to announce the official agreement with Brazilian forward Caio Henrique Rocha de Almeida Prado,” the club said in a statement.

“The 26-year-old forward from Maringa PR, Brazil has joined the Citizens from local club Birkirkara FC, and has signed a two-year contract with our club.

“On behalf of all of us at Valletta FC we would like to welcome Caio and wish him all the best with our Club.”

