Valletta FC have signed Colombian defender Juan Bolanos, the Premier League club have announced.

The Citizens are working hard to build a competitive squad ahead of the new season as they look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign which saw them miss out on a place in European football.

Valleta have set their sights on Bolanos who enjoyed two solid campaigns with Gudja United in the past years.

The Citizens have opened talks with Gudja United and an agreement was reached for the player, who still one year left on his contract.

Negotiations with the players on personal terms were successfully concluded in the past few days, with the player putting pen to paper on a one-year contract.

