Valletta FC have announced the signing of Argentine attacking midfielder Santiago Ferraris.

The 24-year-old arrives at the capital club after a positive first season in Maltese football as he was on the books of fellow Premier League side Marsaxlokk.

Ferraris arrived at Marsaxlokk FC at the start of last season and played a key role in helping the southerners to a successful return to the Maltese top-flight as he helped the team to avoid relegation.

Added to that, Marsaxlokk had a fine run in the FA Trophy where they managed to reach the final only to lose to Birkirkara 2-0.

At Marsaxlokk, Ferraris made 24 league appearances and scored two goals.

