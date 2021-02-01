Valletta FC have completed the signing of lateral forward Leocisio Julio Sami.

The 32-year-old left-winger has agreed personal terms with the Citizens and has put paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Sami arrives at Valletta FC with an interesting CV as he came through the youth ranks of Benfica before going on to play with a number of clubs in the lower-tie championships in his homeland, namely Desportivo Aves and Maritimo B.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta