Valletta FC have announced the signing of Italian goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone.

As reported by the Times of Malta last week, the former AC Milan youth product has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

“Valletta Football Club is pleased to announce the official agreement with Italian goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone,” the Premier League side announced.

“The 22-year-old goalkeeper from the City of Milan in Italy is a product of AC Milan youth sector, he has joined the Citizens for the upcoming two seasons.

