Valletta FC have continued to strengthen their ranks when they reached an agreement to sign Liberian striker William Jebor, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The 31-year-old forward has agreed personal terms with the Citizens and has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Jebor is Valletta’s third acquisition this month as the capital club have already brought in Brazilian winger Niltinho and have brought back to the club Argentine forward Federico Falcone, who was previously on the books of Birkirkara.

Jebor is a much-travelled forward who played in several countries around the globe. In fact, he had spells in the Middle East as he played in Syria, Egypt and Libya among others.

