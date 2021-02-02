Valletta FC managed to register one defender in the final hours of the January transfer window, Serbia’s Ivan Maric, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Reports on Monday night had claimed that the Citizens were set to sign three defenders namely Maric and Brazilian duo Roberto Dias Correia Filho and Yan Victor.

However, when contacted by the Times of Malta, Valletta FC officials confirmed that the Citizens had only registered Maric as the club’s intention was to replace Serbian defender Mihailo Jovanovic, who left the club to return to his homeland due to family mourning.

