Valletta FC have signed a partnership agreement with the Valletta Local Council that would see the construction of a parking facility in the Maltese capital.

The Valletta Local Council announced in a statement that they have reached an agreement with the Premier League club to start a project that will see the St John’s Ditch area rehabilitated and transformed into an organized car park.

The agreement was reached after several meetings which also involved the Minister for Local Government José Herrera.

In the beginning, the parking lot will be on one level until the exploration of the possibility of making another layer that can accommodate more cars.

