Valletta FC have signed Federico Falcone, the Premier League club have announced.

The Argentine forward was on the books of Birkirkara but his spell with the Stripes came to an end this weekend when it was announced that his contract was terminated.

Falcone has been on the books of Birkirkara since 2019 and has made 75 appearances with the club, scoring 28 goals.

For the Argentine forward this will be his second spell after he had joined the capital club in the summer of 2015.

At Valletta, Falcone enjoyed a highly successful stint as he made 46 appearances with the club, scoring 24 goals, helping the club to win the league title in season 2015-16.

