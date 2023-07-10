Valletta FC have completed the signing of young defender Neil Micallef, the Premier League club announced.

The 24-year-old defender becomes the Citizens’ fourth signing of the close season as the team looks to put behind them last season’s disappointing campaign and challenge for a top placing in next season’s BOV Premier League.

“Maltese defender Neil Micallef signs for Valletta FC,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“We would like to welcome Neil and wish him the best of luck with our club.”

