Valletta FC became the second Premier League club to be put into a mandatory quarantine after more COVID-19 cases emerged from a round of swab testing to their first-team squad on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Citizens had two players who tested posted for COVID-19 and the club decided to put the whole first-team squad and members of the technical staff to a routine swab test on Friday.

Results on Friday morning produced more COVID-19 tests among players and members of the technical staff, forcing the health authorities to put the whole team in a mandatory quarantine.

"Valletta FC’s entire squad and technical staff have been placed in mandatory quarantine after positive COVID-19 positive test results for some players and members of our technical staff,” Matthew Carbonaro, the club’s PRO said in a statement on the club's Facebook page.

“The club is liaising with the relevant authorities in full respect of the protocols in place by health authorities so as to ensure full safety and well-being of its squad.

“Until further notice, all sporting activity for the senior squad is suspended.”

News that Valletta FC have go into the mandatory quarantine means that the Malta FA is set to postpone the club's next Premier League matches.

On Tuesday, Valletta were due to face their old-time rivals Ħamrun Spartans at the Hibs Ground before taking on Sliema Wanderers on January 9 and Birkirkara on January 17.

Valletta are the second Premier League club to go into quarantine after Gudja United suspended their first-team training and put their squad into isolation after discovering a cluster of cases at the southern club.

