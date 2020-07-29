A tract of public land in Luqa has been transferred to Valletta FC as part of the football club’s ambition to have its own stadium.

The deal was finalised on Wednesday morning in parliament following a unanimous agreement between government and Opposition in the National Audit Office Account Committee.

Plans for a stadium for Valletta FC have been in the pipeline for years but have not yet materialised, despite the fact that in 2011 the Nationalist government had transferred a site in Ħal Farruġ, also in the limits of Luqa. It transpires that the project hit a snag due to certain planning constraints.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said its three committee representatives, deputy leader David Agius and MP Beppe Fenech Adami and Opposition Whip Robert Cutajar had endorsed the deal.

The PN noted that it also sought certain assurance in order to avoid certain problems which could once again hinder the project to forge ahead.

Consequently, an agreement was reached in order for the government to clear the debris prior to the start of works.

The site formerly earmarked for the project in Ħal Farruġ would be returned to the government, on the condition that it would still be developed for sports facilities.

The Opposition pointed out that it had also endorsed other transfers of public land to Gozitan football club SK Victoria Wanderers, Hibernians Football Club and the Scouts Association.