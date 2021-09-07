Valletta Football Club and the VBL Group, have released a sneak peek of their ambitious project of regenerating the Salinos Grounds into the Valletta Sports Club.

The project, located right at the entrance of the City, is focused around what the Valletta community needs,” Valletta FC and the VBL Group said in a joint statement.

“The Valletta Sports Club will offer modern sports facilities covering a variety of disciplines, childcare and other educational facilities and a 6,000 square meter lush garden which can be enjoyed by both residents and visitors of Valletta alike,” the statement said.

“The project will be made sustainable by high-end retail outlets and a number of food and beverage concepts with a focus on healthy eating, locally sourced products and sustainable farming.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta