Valletta had a comfortable-looking path towards the final of the FA Trophy this season and made the most of it to book their place into their 28th Cup final appearance in their club history.

In fact, Valletta managed to avoid the so-called top teams in the Premier League but still had to make their way past Premier League opponents in the form of Gudja United and Sta Lucia on their way to the final.

LAST 32

Valletta vs Marsaskala 5-0

Valletta FC coasted into the fourth round of the IZIBET FA Trophy when they brushed aside National Amateur League side Marsaskala 5-0 at the Centenary Stadium.

As the scoreline shows, the Citizens were in a class of their own against the third-tier side as two goals in the first half paved the way to a comfortable victory.

It was a significant boost for new Valletta coach Danilo Doncic who has led the team to his first win since replacing Toze Mendes as first-team coach.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta