Ferries connecting Valletta to Sliema and Cottonera will continue to operate through the evening until midnight throughout summer.

The new night ferry service adds six extra trips between Valletta and Sliema and five additional trips between the capital and three cities Vittoriosa, Cospicua and Senglea.

The last boats to either destination will now leave Valletta at midnight.

Ferries to Sliema's The Strand depart from Marsamxett Harbour, while ferries to the three cities depart from a terminal at the Grand Harbour.

The new timetable came into operation on Wednesday and will operate until October 31, when winter schedules come into effect.

The new timetable can be seen here.