New Maltese basketball club Valletta Fighters confirmed their first player when they signed US point guard Desean Mattox.

The 6’1 guard joins a side in its debut season in Malta after announcing themselves at the beginning of August.

Mattox comes to Malta with vast experience, having played college ball at the University of Eastern Oregon in NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) and eventually venturing out overseas. He played in countries like Armenia, India, and Colombia where he was last part of the San Andres Warriors roster.

Despite playing just three games with the Warriors, he had averaged 12.3 points per game with a 52.9% three-point percentage.

