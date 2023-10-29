One day after announcing their signing of former Hibernians forward Neil Cassar, Valletta Fighters BC confirmed local veteran guard Peter Shoults, ahead of their clash against Mellieha Libertas in the John Tabone Shield.

Shoults had been on the club’s radar since the summer and when he was not confirmed by Gzira Athleta for another season, speculation immediately began about him joining the capital club. Now, the Fighters have gotten their man as he joins the rest of the squad on court on Sunday.

