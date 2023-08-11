The Maltese basketball community will have another club taking art throughout this coming season as new team Valletta Fighters announced themselves this week.

As reported by the Times of Malta in July, the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) had seen interest from a new overseas club looking to start a team in Malta. Back then, there were no details about the team per se, only that the interested party would have to register by the end of the month.

The Valletta club has now confirmed the speculation about the number of clubs participating with a statement on their socials.

“BC Valletta Fighters is proud to announce it will be competing in the Maltese BOV Premier league Starting in October we will work hard to put our name among the best ones,” the statement read.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...