Maltese Division One side Valletta Fighters announced their latest signing on Saturday when they confirmed Hibernians youngster Neil Cassar.

“We are excited to announce that Neil Cassar is our new player for the rest of the season,” a club statement read.

“Neil is a very talented forward with previous experience in Maltese youth national team and Hibernians. Welcome on board.”

Cassar who had made the leap into Hibernians’ first team last season was generally a rotation player and will now be looking for more minutes under coach Harry Savaya at Valletta, who have been pushing for more local moves after having missed out on players like Depiro’s Nelly Lee Pace who will be heading to the US.

