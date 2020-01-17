The Malta Film Grain Foundation, together with Spazju Kreattiv is organising a film weekend at Valletta’s creativity hub.

The first film being shown this evening is the Bosnian film Full Moon (Pun Mjesec). Directed by Nermin Hamzagić, it explores the desperate dramas of a group of prison inmates who have been imprisoned for petty offences and left to rot in jail.

Also showing today is Gipsy Queen, a complex psychological drama with a socio-political commentary by Kurdish German film-maker Huseyin Tabak.

Photograph, directed by the Indian director Ritesh Batra, dealing with the ephemeral quality of the photography medium is being shown tomorrow.

Another film to be screened tomorrow is Stitches (Savovi). Directed by Miroslav Terzic, it is inspired by true events in contemporary Belgrade.

All films are being shown in their original language with English subtitles. For more information, including screening times and certifications and tickets, log on to https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/valletta-film-festival-weekend.