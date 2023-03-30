The way in which Floriana won the championship in 1961-62 was impressive.

The Greens went through 14 consecutive matches without dropping a single point. Yet, at the start of the competition, the Greens did not seem to be good enough to win the title The Irish however, kept on winning, and in the process, their play improved beyond recognition.

At the start of the second round, it was still a three-horse race with Sliema Wanderers and Valletta presenting a stiff challenge to Floriana. The Wanderers however fell behind when they lost the direct encounter against Valletta. This game had no parallel in the history of Maltese football.

It should have been an even fight between two of the best teams on the island, instead the game developed into a land-slide 7-0 victory for the Citizens. Yes, it’s true! March 18, 1962, went down in the history books as the worst day in the history of Sliema Wanderers eclipsed only by that horrible day in 1983 when they were relegated for the first time in their history.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...