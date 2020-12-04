Gilbert Agius believes Sunday’s derby against rivals Floriana represents a perfect opportunity for Valletta FC to put behind them their recent poor run of form with victory at the National Stadium (kick-off: 2pm).

This week, Agius was named as Valletta’s interim coach following the sudden departure of coach Jesmond Zerafa who stood down from his post following last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Tarxien Rainbows at the Centenary Stadium.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta