Gilbert Agius believes Sunday’s derby against rivals Floriana represents a perfect opportunity for Valletta FC to put behind them their recent poor run of form with victory at the National Stadium (kick-off: 2pm).
This week, Agius was named as Valletta’s interim coach following the sudden departure of coach Jesmond Zerafa who stood down from his post following last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Tarxien Rainbows at the Centenary Stadium.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us