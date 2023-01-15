Valletta turned around an early shock as they hit five past Amateur League side Zabbar St Patrick on Sunday at the Centenary Stadium to progress into the next round of the FA Trophy.

The encounter was on paper a David and Goliath contest and naturally, Valletta held most of the ball from the start.

However, contrary to expectation, it was Mark Miller’s Zabbar who opened the score after just four minutes when David Oliveira rose above a crowded defence, and with Valletta goalkeeper Cain Formosa hesitant in his attempt to collect, the ball dipped over and into the net to put St Patrick ahead.

Valletta’s response came three minutes later when Kilian Bevis put in a cross from inside the area but Federico Falcone’s first effort for the Citizens since his return went over the bar.

