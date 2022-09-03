Valletta’s bid to climb to second place was scuppered after a fractious stalemate with Sirens on Saturday.

Sirens, who saw Gary Camilleri sent off after 52 minutes, were perhaps lucky to hold out for a draw with Valletta substitute Andrea Zammit arguably missing a golden opportunity at death.

Both sides were committed from the outset but, as their frustrations mounted in the latter stages, the challenges got more rash, and referee Philip Farrugia reached more readily for his pocket.

Thane Micallef opted for three at the back with Enmy Pena Beltre detailed to push high up the right flank. The returning Tristan Caruana stationed himself alongside Brandon Paiber in central midfield with Shaun Dimech playing in the hole.

Sirens’ game plan appeared to focus on being tight in defence with Rei Tachikawa and Sean Cipriott trying to find gaps in the Valletta rearguard for Ivan Kolev in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Cipriott picked the first hole in the Valletta’s defence after 20 minutes but Kolev’s header finished wide.

