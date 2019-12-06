The BOV Premier League is back on the local sporting agenda as from Friday after making way for the third round matches of the FA Trophy last week.

The programme of matches presents some intriguing match-ups but no doubt the top clash of the weekend brings against each other the two protagonists of last season’s title race as champions Valletta take on Hibernians at the National Stadium on Sunday (kick-off: 4pm).

Both Valletta and Hibernians have so far struggled to repeat last season’s form which saw them battle for the top two positions in the standings.

In fact, they have both struggled for consistency with the result that they have fallen behind runaway leaders Floriana, with the Citizens trailing in third place, four points behind top spot with the Paolites a further point behind.

Darren Abdilla, the Valletta coach, says that his team is approaching the match with a lot of optimism given his team’s improved performances of late which saw them win five of their last six matches, including last weekend’s 4-0 rout of St Andrews in the FA Trophy.

“We’re really looking forward to this major test against Hibernians,” Abdilla told the Times of Malta.

“After a shaky start to the season, in the last six matches the team seems to be finally showing its potential and in fact we managed to win all matches with the exception of the goalless draw against Sirens early this month.

“I’m also very pleased with the team’s defensive improvements where we managed four clean sheets in the last four matches and hopefully we can continue to build on that.

“After the team’s difficult start to the season, we are at the moment just four points adrift of top spot and well in the running to reach our objective of completing the first-round commitments in second place given that we are just one point adrift of Gżira United.

“From now till the end of the year, we have a lot to play for as apart from two important league matches we have the chance to lift our first trophy of the season when we face Balzan in the Super Cup next week.

“So, we need to keep this positive momentum going.”

The Valletta coach is struggling to have all his key players available for Sunday’s clash due to several injury problems. Ryan Camilleri, Irakli Dzaria, Enmy Pena Beltre and Bojan Kaljevic have yet to train with the team this week and Abdilla must wait whether they will return to training either today or tomorrow to see whether he can bank on them.

Abdilla said that he sees a lot of similarities between his team’s run this season and that of Hibernians and he is bracing himself to a very balanced showdown on Sunday.

“Hibernians’ season has been almost a photocopy of what we experienced so far this term,” Abdilla said.

“They had a turbulent start to the season and like us they have changed the majority of their overseas players. Surely, their poor start owes much to the fact that they are coming from a long draining campaign which took them to a title decider with us.

“In recent weeks, they have also showed remarkable progress as the new players have got accustomed to the team’s tactics.

“No doubt, I’m expecting a very balanced encounter and we will need to be at our very best if we are to take all three points. For us, a win against Hibernians would be a great injection of confidence as the season we struggled against the big teams so it’s an important clash for us.”

For Hibernians, their clash against Valletta has come at an ideal time given that the Paolites have shown vast improvement in their performances in recent weeks which saw them overcome Sta Lucia (2-0), Sliema Wanderers (1-0) and Balzan (2-1) as well as holding leaders Floriana to a 2-2 draw.

“The match against Valletta has come at the right time for us given the excellent form our team is passing through,” Hibs coach Stefano Sanderra said.

“The next fortnight is quite decisive for us given that we will face Valletta and Gżira United in the space of a week and that could have a huge bearing on our hopes of ending the first round in a good position.

“People tend to talk a lot about our performances last term, which saw us challenging for the title, but for me 2018-19 was an extraordinary campaign that was very difficult to repeat given that we needed to gel a new group of players.

“However, there have been some encouraging signs in recent weeks as the team is expressing its football better but there are still a huge margin for improvement.

“To talk of us mounting a title challenge is very difficult as Floriana are on a very impressive run and it’s hard for us to keep their pace while Gżira United are another strong team, led by an excellent coach, who are showing a lot of consistency.

“So for me, our goal remains that to secure a place in the Europa League.”

One major plus for Sanderra in the last few weeks has been the return of striker Jurgen Degabriele who made a full recovery from a serious knee injury.

Sanderra said that the return of Degabriele was a major boost for his team’s aspirations for the rest of the campaign.

“Jurgen Degabriele is a very special talent not only for Hibernians but for Maltese football in general,” Sanderra said.

“He may not be very strong physically but his technique and the ability to open up spaces for his team-matches is unmatchable and for us his return is crucial.

“I just hope that we can see him recover his best form in the next few weeks as for us he holds a crucial role to achieve our objectives.”

PROGRAMME

PLAYING TODAY

National Stadium: 7pm Balzan vs Ħamrun Spartans.

TOMORROW

Centenary Stadium: 2pm Gżira United vs Mosta; 4.15pm Gudja United vs Senglea Athletic.

Hibs Stadium: 2pm Floriana vs Sta Lucia; 4pm Sliema Wanderers vs Birkirkara.

SUNDAY

National Stadium: 2pm Tarxien Rainbows vs Sirens; 4pm Valletta vs Hibernians.