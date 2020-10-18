HIBERNIANS 1

Grech pen 64

VALLETTA 1

Marukawa 40

Hibernians and Valletta earned a point each in a 1-1 draw in this weekend’s big match from the BOV Premier League.

The Paolites were seeking a third win on the trot while the Citizens were hoping to bounce back after the defeat to Gżira United. Valletta held the initiative during the first half but after the break, Hibernians held the upper hand. All in all, a draw was a fair result.

