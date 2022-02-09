Valletta FC coasted into the fourth round of the IZIBET FA Trophy when they brushed aside National Amateur League side Marsaskala 5-0 at the Centenary Stadium on Wednesday.

As the scoreline shows, the Citizens were in a class of their own against the third-tier side as two goals in the first half paved the way to a comfortable victory.

It was a significant boost for new Valletta coach Danilo Doncic who has led the team to his first win since replacing Toze Mendes as first-team coach.

Valletta took just four minutes to take the lead through their towering Bosnian forward Haris Dilaver.

