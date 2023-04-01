ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 1

Bugeja 88

VALLETTA 5

Falcone 7, 46; Zammit 26, 86; Paiber 56 pen,

ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS

M. Chetcuti-5, H. Motta-5 (72 Wilker), S. Bugeja-6, L. Almeida-4,T. Bartolo-5 ( 46 K. Bondin-5), C. Lokoli Ngoy-6, R. Sanchez-5, J. Macedo-5.5 (75 E. Mizzi), A. Soto Maldonado-4, S. Miloskovic- 5 (46 J. Sciberras-5), J. Gesualdi-4 (72 R. Vella).

VALLETTA

C. Formosa-6.5, E. Ruiz-5, A. Zammit-6, S. Dimech-6 (62 L. Cremona) Niltonho-6.5 (62 Z. Barbara), C. Gauci-6, F. Falcone-6.5, B. Paiber-5, R. Muscat-5.5 (58 T. Caruana), U. Ngong-7.5 (75 J. Mallia), E. Sala-6 (57 S. Mackay).

Referee: Matthew de Gabriele

Yellow cards: Paiber, Motta, Gesualdi, Gauci.

Missed penalty: Charles Lokoli Ngoy (Żebbuġ) 80.

BOV player of the match: Jean Marie Nnomo Ngong (Valletta).

New look Valletta comfortably saw off Żebbug Rangers in a one-sided match.

Sporting a new strip, that combined a yellow shirt with blue shorts, the Citizens were all over their opponents as Thane Micallef’s men cruised to a comfortable win.

After seven minutes on the clock, Jean Marie Ulrich Ngong picked Federico Falcone who headed the ball into the net.

