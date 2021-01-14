The Valletta International Baroque Festival is returning to the Manoel Theatre tomorrow with a COVID-19-safe, scaled-down version of the annual music festival. This year’s full programme has been moved to 2022 due to the pandemic.

Performances in the coming days will feature local and international artists such as the Abchordis Ensemble, the Goldberg Ensemble, Andrea Buccarella, Teodoro Baù, Claire Debono, La Petite Écurie, Marvic Monreal, Luis Aguilar, Gjorgji Cincievski, Marco Mencoboni, Cantar Lontano, Gillian Zammit, the Valletta Baroque Ensemble and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

The ninth edition of the festival, which runs until January 24, will kick off tomorrow at 7.30pm with the event ‘Musica da Camera del Barocco Napoletano’ by the Abchordis Ensemble.

All events are being held at the Manoel Theatre this year.

For more information and tickets, visit www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt or www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.