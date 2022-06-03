A national animal rights day (NARD) event is being held in Valletta in front of the Triton Fountain on Sunday at 5pm.

The event is being organised by Animal Liberation Malta (ALM) in collaboration with the international NGO Our Planet. Theirs Too.

The first NARD took place in the United States in 2011 and slowly gained momentum to become an international event, this year taking place in more than 50 countries and 110 cities worldwide.

In the Valletta event, about 50 people are expected to come together for a sombre ceremony where participants will stand together holding posters of animals to commemorate the billions of animals killed by humans in the past year. A declaration on animal rights will then be read and signed.

There will also be educational stands promoting veganism and vegan food and educating the public about the alternative cruelty-free solution of adopting a vegan lifestyle.

