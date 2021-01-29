Valletta are keen on making a double transfer coup in the closing days of the January transfer window as the Times of Malta understands that the Citizens are in advanced talks with Wellington of Sirens.

This website can confirm that Valletta are also interested in bringing Sliema Wanderers player Gilmar to their ranks.

Valletta are at the back of a heavy defeat at the hands of Ħamrun Spartans (3-0) as they sit ninth on 23 points. The club is aiming to bolster the squad, to lift the spirits of the team’s environment and be more competitive on the field.

