Local law firm Valletta Legal celebrated the opening of its new premises in Valletta during an event at The Fortress Builders, a Heritage Malta site.

The recently refurbished St Andrew’s street offices are now spread over four levels, housing the various departments. The move reflects the company’s growth and success achieved over the past decade.

“We believe that a firm is only as strong as its team. Valletta Legal takes immense pride in its talented associates and support staff and expects further growth while maintaining the high standards for which it is known and respected,” Anna Maria Zammit, the firm’s newest equity partner, said.

“Our new workspace is a testament to our growth and commitment to providing an even better experience for our employees and clients. The future looks incredibly bright and we can’t wait to see what amazing things will happen in our new space.”

The office launch event was attended by a number of distinguished guests, including prominent legal figures, fellow professionals and esteemed clients. The event also coincided with the unveiling of the company’s new website.

Valletta Legal is a law firm specialising in civil and family law, planning law, commercial law, debt recovery and data protection. It was founded in 2009.

