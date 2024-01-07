Barocco Foundation, in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa, invites audiences to the church of Our Lady of Victory in Valletta for a lunchtime concert, featuring soprano Cledia Micallef, accompanied by pianist Elaine Mercieca.

This recital will take place on January 9 at 12.30pm.

The programme includes timeless classical compositions such as the emotional depth and lyrical beauty of C. Gluck’s masterpiece O del mio dolce ardor from Paride ed Elena, followed by Ma rendi pur contento by V. Bellini.

Hugo Wolf’s artful composition of Das verslassene Magdlein adds a touch of melancholy to the programme. Batti Batti o bel Masetto from the opera Don Giovanni by W. A. Mozart will delight the audience with its charm and dramatic flair.

The concert proceeds with a piano solo by Elaine Mercieca with Chopin’s timeless piece Nocturne Op. 15, No.2, and continues with the spirited aria by G. Pergolesi’s Stizzoso mio stizzoso from La Serva Padrona. The programme also includes the emotive Windmung by R. Schumann, G. Fauré’s dreamlike composition Aprés un rêve and J. Brahms’ exquisite song An die Nachtigal. The talented duo will conclude the programme with Mozart’s joyous piece Bester Jungling from Der Schauspiedirektor.

The concert will take place at the church of Our Lady of Victory in Valletta. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The church of Our Lady of Victory is a magnificent setting for cultural events, with its painted ceiling by baroque artist Alessio Erardi. It is the first church of Valletta, built by Grand Master de Valette and the Order of St John after their victory in the Great Siege of 1565. It has been restored by Din l-Art Ħelwa, the voluntary National Trust of Malta.

After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the cellar of the church to watch a short documentary about the building, history and the restoration of this gem.

Chant D’Amour will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on January 9 at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail at baroccobookings@gmail.com or phone 7968 0952.