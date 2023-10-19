VALLETTA 21

KVT KOMODOR 3

(6-1, 5-1, 4-0, 6-1)

What was planned to be a reality check for Malta’s national team, participating in the LEN Challenger Cup under the name of Valletta WPC, turned out to be a confidence-boosting exercise on Thursday.

Victory for Valletta Malta over Komodor was very much on the cards on Thursday. Indeed, the Maltese delivered as they plundered their way past their hapless opponents to reach a landmark 21 goals.

Milan Cirovic is utilising this tournament to gauge the team’s potential in preparation for the forthcoming commitments, that is next year’s European Water Polo Championships.

Despite the intensifying state of affairs between Israel and Palestine, so far the games are still scheduled to take place in Netanya from January 3 to January 16.

