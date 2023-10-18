The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta will step up its drive to boost the development of its national teams in the coming weeks with participation in a number of prestigious competitions.

The men’s national team, under the charge of Milan Cirovic, will be competing in the LEN Challenger Cup, under the name of Valletta Malta, this week as part of their preparations for the European Championship finals early next year.

Coach Milan Cirovic has been preparing his squad for the past three weeks for this week’s tournament which gets underway on Thursday.

Valletta Malta will be facing some tough opposition in the form of Turkish side ENKA Istanbul as well as EVK Zaibas, of Lithuania, KV Komodor, of Bulgaria, and Finland’s Cetus Espoo.

Added to that, Malta women’s champions Sirens will also be competing in the same tournament as Aurelien Cousin’s girls were drawn to face Clube Fluvial Portuense, of Portugal, Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade, Britain’s Otter Swimming Club and KVT Lokomotiv-N. Nanov, of Bulgaria.

