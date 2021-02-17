Birkirkara will be looking to put their quest for a place in the Europa League qualifiers back on track this evening when they take on Valletta at the National Stadium (kick-off: 6.30pm).

Last weekend, the Stripes saw their impressive unbeaten run

of 12 matches come to a halt after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Ħamrun Spartans.

The result left Birkirkara in fifth place on 34 points, however, a win against the Citizens this evening will enable Andre Paus’ men to leapfrog Sliema Wanderers in fourth place and keep alive their hopes of European football.

The Birkirkara coach admitted that the defeat to Ħamrun Spartans was hard to fathom, particularly given the high percentage of possession his team enjoyed against the Premier League leaders.

“To lose against Ħamrun Spartans was a disappointing result for us,” Paus said.

