Vandals set fire to Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit’s car on Thursday night just a few days after he warned tragedies were waiting to happen in the city in the wake of a series of car fires.

“It was not even midnight when people called to tell me what happened. I suspect this was done because I spoke up for the people with Times of Malta only a few days ago.

“My car was parked at Hastings Parking in South Street, very close to my home,” Zammit told Times of Malta this morning.

“Everyone is afraid in their own homes. This is mafia. Because a politician speaks up in favour of residents, he is attacked in this manner. This is undermining democracy. They are trying to frighten me but I will continue to support residents. I am, however, worried about my family,” Zammit said.

In the September 16 interview with Times of Malta, Zammit had listed a series of car fires in the capital saying they had left the people unable to rest easy in their own homes.

"This is a situation where everyone is wondering who could be next. It could have affected anyone," he had said, adding that each of the fires could have had tragic consequences.

Messages of support for the mayor poured in on social media on Friday morning.

Nationalist MP Karl Gouder said expressed solidarity with the mayor and said the Opposition expected those who committed this cowardly act to be brought to justice.

PN Valletta councillor Mark Spiteri Lucas deplored the act and expressed solidarity with the mayor.