Valletta FC young midfielder Keyon Ewurum has been invited for a trial by Serie A side Bologna, his representative company, M.Global S. – Sport Agency, announced in a statement.

The 16-year-old midfielder is seen as one of the most talented prospects in the Malta U-17 age-group and his skills were spotted by the Serie A side who are said to be very interested in securing the services of the player.

“Italian Serie A side Bologna FC have officially invited Keyon Ewurum for a trial in the upcoming days,” M. Global S. – Sport Agency said in a statement.

“We wish you the best of luck Keyon!”.

Click here for full story