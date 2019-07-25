The Valletta Military Tattoo will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at St George’s Square, Valletta.

The spectacular yearly show for audiences of all ages will feature local and foreign military march parades accompanied by bands playing popular and classical tunes, as well as performances by foreign flag throwers and dance groups.

The overseas participants this year include La Frustica Band, Sbandieratori e Musici Borgo San Lorenzo and Vikerkaar Dance Group of Gymnastic Club Piruett.

The local participants include the band of the Armed Forces of Malta, the band and drill team of the Malta Police Force and the Massed Pipes and Drums.

The Military Tattoo will be held between Friday and Sunday at 7pm at St George’s Square, Valletta. The event is organised by the MFCC, with the support and collaboration of the Valletta Cultural Agency and the Malta Tourism Authority. For more information, visit https://maltamilitarytattoo.org/en/home.htm. For tickets, visit ticketline.com.mt or call 2141 0371.