The New Year's Eve show in Palace Square, Valletta has been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 situation, the Valletta Cultural Agency said on Thursday.

The planned programme will instead be presented on television and carried on TVM, ONE and NET TV.

The announcement was made after Health Minister Chris Fearne said that stand-up events will be banned from Monday, will the only exception being weddings and funerals.

The agency had been hoping it could go ahead with the show, observing protocols currently in force, but COVID numbers soared in recent days as the Omicron variant of the virus was confirmed in Malta.

The Valletta New Year’s Eve celebrations last year were also cancelled and replaced by a TV show.