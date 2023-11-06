The Valletta Padre Pio prayer group will gather at St Catherine of Alexandria church and monastery, Republic Street, Valletta, today, Monday, November 6, for a prayer session.

The meeting will start with holy rosary and sacramental benediction at 4.30pm, followed by mass with homily celebrated by Dominican parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP at 5.15pm.

Padre Pio, born on May 25, 1887, was an Italian Franciscan Capuchin friar, who was known for his piety and charity, as well as the gift of the stigmata. Padre Pio’s famous saying was: “Pray, hope and don’t worry. Worry is useless. God is merciful and will hear your prayer.”