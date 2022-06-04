The Valletta Pageant of the Seas will return to Grand Harbour on June 25 with a varied show paying homage to the 80th anniversary of the Santa Marija Convoy’s arrival on August 15, 1942.

For the first time since the pandemic, the public is invited to watch the live show in Grand Harbour from Quarry Wharf, Valletta.

The show will begin at 8pm with Tellieqa Telliqun, an entertaining competition in Grand Harbour between a number of teams who will be racing their homemade sea crafts without the use of traditional oars and engines. Each vessel will be named after British naval ships that were present during World War II.

The show will continue with a concert of popular music led by maestro Paul Abela with the participation of The Palace String Orchestra under the musical direction of Ryan Paul Abela, and lighting effects that will take the audience back in time to the 1940s.

A special edition of the regatta by night, with the participation of six clubs from around Grand Harbour, will follow.

The main performance will consist of a theatrical and audiovisual experience under the direction of Lee N Abela, that will explore the circumstances of the Maltese during those difficult times, by means of projections on Fort St Angelo and with the participation of Moveo Dance Company and a diverse cast of prominent local actors, including Theresa Gauci, Paul Portelli, Charlotte Grech and Cassandra Spiteri.

The evening will close with a fireworks installation at sea and a pyrotechnic display.