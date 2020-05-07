Extensive restoration works at the Grand Master's Palace in Valletta, announced some years ago, have picked up momentum.

The ongoing works come at an investment of €28 million, €10 million of which are being provided by the European Regional Development Fund.

The works include a visitors' centre that is being set up in the space previously occupied by the offices of the attorney general on the ground floor.

Other current major works include the reinstatement of the Palace armoury at the site of the old Parliament.

The armoury had been moved downstairs to the former stables when parliament was moved from the Tapestry Chamber in 1976. MPs moved out of the palace to the new parliament building in city gate in 2015. The hall was then used for meetings during Malta’s 2017 EU presidency.

Artworks in the Piano Nobile Corridor, including its walls and ceiling will also be restored.

“The Grand Master’s Palace restoration project is one of the main priorities for my ministry and am satisfied that a project of this magnitude is being managed and coordinated in a professional manner by Heritage Malta,” Culture Minister Jose Herrera said in a statement.

The project is divided into four stages which will also include the restoration of the remainder of the palace including state rooms and the extensive basement complex under the building.



Works are expected to be completed in four to five years.

The palace was built between 1570 and 1580 after the amalgamation and conversion of several buildings. Architect Girolamo Cassar handled most of the works.

It served as the headquarters of the grand master and later of the general commanding French troops in Malta, British governors and Presidents of Malta.

The facade was restored in 2012.