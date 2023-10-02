Valletta FC have parted ways with coach Thane Micallef, the Premier League club announced in a statement.

The Citizens have endured a mixed start to their Premier League season as the capital club picked up five points from their opening four matches.

After opening their campaign with a 2-0 win over Sirens, the Citizens suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sliema Wanderers.

Then the Whites needed a stoppage-time equaliser from Federico Falcone to take a 1-1 draw against Birkirkara before being held by Mosta to another 1-1 stalemate last weekend.

